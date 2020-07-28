Former FBI agent Strzok to release book on Russia, Trump before election

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ex-FBI agent Strzok due out with book about Trump, Russia WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who played a key role in the Russia investigation but whose pejorative text messages about...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago





Tweets about this TRUMP 2020 Like the Presidents niece's book, this one will also be in the fiction section. Former FBI agent Strzok to release… https://t.co/NS6JHahFk6 6 seconds ago