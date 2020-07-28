Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former FBI agent Strzok to release book on Russia, Trump before election

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok is releasing a book less than two months before this year's presidential election about President Trump and Russia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cohen arrives for home confinement after release [Video]

Cohen arrives for home confinement after release

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen left prison and arrived at his apartment building Friday to finish his criminal sentence at home, an attorney for Cohen said, a day after a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:31Published
Michael Cohen Going Home [Video]

Michael Cohen Going Home

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump [Video]

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump

Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is part of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Ex-FBI agent Strzok due out with book about Trump, Russia

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who played a key role in the Russia investigation but whose pejorative text messages about...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

lostmycountry08

TRUMP 2020 Like the Presidents niece's book, this one will also be in the fiction section. Former FBI agent Strzok to release… https://t.co/NS6JHahFk6 6 seconds ago