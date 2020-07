Democrat Jon Ossoff Blasts Rival Sen. Perdue's Controversial Ad Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The ad appears to have enlarged Ossoff's nose, leading to criticism that the Georgia Republican senator is engaging in anti-Semitic tropes. Perdue's campaign called the ad "accidental." 👓 View full article

