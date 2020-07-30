Trump Urges US Congress to Stop Evictions, Pass Stimulus Checks, Protect Citizens
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () United States President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to find ways to support Americans that are at risk of being evicted as a moratorium is set to expire. Democrats have denied Trump's proposal of passing a stopgap measure that aids citizens from being forced out to the streets.
More economic help could soon be on the way for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but the questions of when it will come and how much will be provided continue as President Donald Trump..
Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:56Published