Trump Urges US Congress to Stop Evictions, Pass Stimulus Checks, Protect Citizens

HNGN Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Trump Urges US Congress to Stop Evictions, Pass Stimulus Checks, Protect CitizensUnited States President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to find ways to support Americans that are at risk of being evicted as a moratorium is set to expire. Democrats have denied Trump's proposal of passing a stopgap measure that aids citizens from being forced out to the streets.
