Joe Manchin and head of postal service union warn of possible post office closures

CBS News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, told the postmaster general in a letter he received reports from his home state about post office locations scheduled for closure or a reduction in services.
