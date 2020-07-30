Joe Manchin and head of postal service union warn of possible post office closures
Thursday, 30 July 2020
24 minutes ago) Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, told the postmaster general in a letter he received reports from his home state about post office locations scheduled for closure or a reduction in services.
