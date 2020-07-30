George W. Bush speaks at John Lewis' funeral

Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Former President George W. Bush spoke at the funeral for the late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. "We live in a better and nobler country today because of John Lewis and his abiding faith in the power of God, in the power of democracy, and in the power of love," he said. Watch his full remarks.
Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...
Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush have arrived at Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis as Barack Obama plans to... Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.com