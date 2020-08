The Conversation: Election 2020 - Signs point to tectonic shift in New Zealand politics Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party's campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday's Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour Party at 60.9 per cent and for National at 25.1 per... Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party's campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday's Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour Party at 60.9 per cent and for National at 25.1 per... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this