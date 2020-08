Election 2020: PM Jacinda Ardern launches campaign to keep Māori seats Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched Labour's Māori seat campaign in Auckland today, pleading for supporters not to take anything for granted.She received a rockstar welcome from her Māori MPs, with list MP Willie Jackson... Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched Labour's Māori seat campaign in Auckland today, pleading for supporters not to take anything for granted.She received a rockstar welcome from her Māori MPs, with list MP Willie Jackson... 👓 View full article

