Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell And Her High-Profile Defender Share One Uncomfortable Situation



Media heiress Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested this week, and faces multiple felony charges connected to Jeffrey Epstein and sex trafficking girls. However, Newser reports she has at least one.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on July 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources Twitter Blows Up Over Alan Dershowitz Being Named in Ghislaine Maxwell Docs: ‘Hope He’s on Suicide Watch’ Social media reaction exploded over unsealed documents in the Ghislaine Maxwell case implicating attorney Alan Dershowitz in the Jeffrey Epstein trafficking...

Mediaite 2 days ago





