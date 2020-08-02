Global  
 

Pompeo: Trump to Act on Chinese Software Companies in Coming Days

Newsmax Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to U.S. national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday."President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going...
News video: Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok

Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok 00:35

 US President Donald Trump said he may ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-ownedvideo app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video servicepopular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined the two. A twin...

