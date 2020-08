Trump announces government 'must' again seek death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

President Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. government will again pursue the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, after a federal appeals court Friday threw out the death sentence because the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases.