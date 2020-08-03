Global  
 

White House mandates randomized coronavirus testing for staff

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The White House on Monday said randomized COVID-19 testing, which was once voluntary, would be mandatory for staff to "protect the health and safety" of all officials, Fox News has learned.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end 01:54

 [NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans....

