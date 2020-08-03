White House mandates randomized coronavirus testing for staff
Monday, 3 August 2020 () The White House on Monday said randomized COVID-19 testing, which was once voluntary, would be mandatory for staff to "protect the health and safety" of all officials, Fox News has learned.
