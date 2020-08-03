White House mandates randomized coronavirus testing for staff

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. election will not be delayed -Trump advisers



[NFA] The White House and Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday sought to shut down the Republican president's musings on delaying the 2020 vote, saying there will be an election on Nov. 3. This report.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:02 Published 16 hours ago U.S. election will be Nov. 3 as planned -Meadows



The White House and Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday sought to shut down the Republican president's musings on delaying the 2020 vote, saying there will be an election on Nov. 3. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 22 hours ago House Dems: Navarro Blew $644 Million Ventilator Deal



The novel coronavirus pandemic produced an unprecedented and urgent demand for hospital ventilators. Now, House Democrats say the White House got duped into overpaying Philips Respirionics for.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources A look at White House aides, campaign staff who have tested positive for coronavirus Despite frequent testing at the White House for coronavirus, several aides close to President Trump have tested positive.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this