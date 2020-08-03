Pelosi: 'Absolutely Essential' to Reach Agreement on Stimulus Bill
Monday, 3 August 2020 () It's "absolutely essential" that agreement be reached on the next coronavirusstimulus bill, as COVID numbers are spiking, but the virus must be defeated if the economy and schools are going to reopen and "we haven't done that," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday.
Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:56Published