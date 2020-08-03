Global  
 

Pelosi: 'Absolutely Essential' to Reach Agreement on Stimulus Bill

Newsmax Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
It's "absolutely essential" that agreement be reached on the next coronavirus stimulus bill, as COVID numbers are spiking, but the virus must be defeated if the economy and schools are going to reopen and "we haven't done that," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Progress Reported In Talks To Extend Enhanced Unemployment

Progress Reported In Talks To Extend Enhanced Unemployment 00:48

 On Capitol Hill, Congressional Democrats are working with White House officials to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

