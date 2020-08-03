Pelosi: 'Absolutely Essential' to Reach Agreement on Stimulus Bill

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end



[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published 2 weeks ago Second stimulus relief talks may start soon



Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:56 Published on July 16, 2020

Tweets about this