Trump calls for re-run of 'total disaster' NY congressional race amid mail-in ballot problems Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Speaking at a relatively subdued White House press conference on Monday, President Trump urged New York to re-run its June 23 primary election in New York's 12th Congressional District, which still hasn't produced a winner as thousands of mail-in ballots have been tossed or remain uncounted. πŸ‘“ View full article