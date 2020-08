Heather du Plessis-Allan: Kiwis need to be braver on border restrictions Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

COMMENT: I am so disappointed by the sentiments in that Herald poll this morning, showing how many of us are scared of relaxing border restrictions. Sixty-eight per cent of Kiwis surveyed say they want the border kept shut as... COMMENT: I am so disappointed by the sentiments in that Herald poll this morning, showing how many of us are scared of relaxing border restrictions. Sixty-eight per cent of Kiwis surveyed say they want the border kept shut as... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fight to tweak language in US-Canada border restrictions goes to Canada's Parliament



Separation is leading to desperation for thousands of families who are separated because of Canada's non-essential travel restrictions. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:12 Published 21 hours ago Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid



The UN Security Council agreed on Friday to a compromise that leaves only one border crossing, instead of two, with Turkey open, which could prevent many from receiving vital aid. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published on July 12, 2020

Tweets about this