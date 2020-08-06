News Brief: Beirut Explosion, Trump On Twitter And Facebook, National Conventions
Thursday, 6 August 2020
6 minutes ago) Investigations continue in the Beirut explosion. Twitter and Facebook go after Trump for sharing coronavirus misinformation. And, the pandemic is changing the National Conventions.
