Trump says Sally Yates 'lying or grossly incompetent' on Comey testimony Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

President Trump said former deputy attorney general Sally Yates was either “lying or grossly incompetent” hours after she testified in front of the Senate over the FBI’s Russia investigation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris 🇺🇸 Trump says Sally Yates 'lying or grossly incompetent' on Comey testimony https://t.co/1OUs37dFps via @foxnews 51 seconds ago @IAmInWitnessProtection ⭐⭐⭐ Trump says Sally Yates 'lying or grossly incompetent' on Comey testimony - https://t.co/tnhqygFHYB https://t.co/ngU3knTgYo 2 minutes ago Arthaśāstra RT @johnson_carrie: Former Deputy AG Sally Yates tells Senator John Kennedy, "I don't despise anyone." But she says of Trump, "I don't resp… 2 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Trump says Sally Yates 'lying or grossly incompetent' on Comey testimony https://t.co/g0vFHkm37l https://t.co/kNPeea0NE7 7 minutes ago Revel RT @RealMattCouch: Sally Yates says had she of known that there was a plot or conspiracy to keep President Trump from winning, she would ha… 12 minutes ago Robert Hunter RT @MSNBC: .@JoyceWhiteVance says President Trump's "his willingness to undermine the sanctions that were imposed by the prior administrati… 26 minutes ago