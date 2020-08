Leah Hassan 🥁 RT @biden_brigade: #BREAKING NY AG Letitia James just announced she will make a major national announcement tomorrow at 11:30. Here’s th… 2 seconds ago Luanne Goldman RT @girlsreallyrule: Expecting NY AG Letitia James to make a very big "major national announcement" today at 11:30am ET. Hoping this is eit… 2 seconds ago [Dr.] Karen Graubart RT @robertjdenault: JUST IN: New York Attorney General Letitia James will make a “major national announcement” tomorrow morning at 11:30 am… 13 seconds ago Christy RT @stephengandel: NY AG Letitia James just announced she will make a major national announcement tomorrow at 11:30. Here’s the release htt… 20 seconds ago Tom Ball RT @prayingmedic: Heads up. 👇 New York Attorney General Letitia James will make a “major national announcement” Tomorrow at 11:30am ET. ht… 25 seconds ago