Michael Cohen Offered Job as Political Consultant

Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney who has since become critical of his old boss, has a job offer with a political action committee. Cohen's lawyer Danya Perry made the revelation in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein. Cohen began a three-year prison...
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen left prison and arrived at his apartment building Friday to finish his criminal sentence at home, an attorney for Cohen said, a day after a..