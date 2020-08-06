Global  
 

Michael Cohen Offered Job as Political Consultant

Newsmax Thursday, 6 August 2020
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney who has since become critical of his old boss, has a job offer with a political action committee. Cohen's lawyer Danya Perry made the revelation in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein. Cohen began a three-year prison...
