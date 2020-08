NY AG Had History of Political Probes Long Before It Targeted NRA Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Before New York Attorney General Letitia James took her oath of office in January 2019, she made it clear she was gunning for President Donald Trump and his business dealings. But what's she has painted as a pursuit of justice, Trump has assailed as part of a clear "Get... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this