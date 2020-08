Covid-19 coronavirus: Health officials with today's case numbers update

Hamilton County officials work to reduce racial disparities in overdoses, access to treatment



People with substance use disorders are showing doctors how to improve treatment options in an effort to slow overdose rates in minority communities. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:11 Published 3 hours ago

Are Florida school reopening plans linked to politics or public health?



As the debate over how to reopen Florida schools heats up across the state, Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone takes a closer look at the motivation behind some of these decisions and if these.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:30 Published 3 hours ago