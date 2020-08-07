DNC delegates rally behind Karen Bass to be Biden’s VP
Friday, 7 August 2020 () More than 300 DNC delegates have signed a statement urging presidential candidate Joe Biden to select Karen Bass, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, to be his running mate and join the ticket for Vice President.
Who is Karen Bass, Potential Biden VP Pick? With the announcement of Joe Biden’s running mate looming, Bass has become one of the top contenders. Here’s a closer look at the California representative and potential vice presidential candidate. She got her start as an activist in Los Angeles, where...
Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues. Speaker Nancy..
