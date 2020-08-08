Global  
 

Trump Signs Payroll Tax Holiday, Extends $400/Week for Unemployed

Newsmax Saturday, 8 August 2020
Working around congressional gridlock, President Donald Trump announced four executive orders to help Americans amid the global coronavirus pandemic, most notably a payroll tax holiday through the end of the year.
