Paula Hendrickson On SOTU, Mark Meadows said USPS has lost money for 10 years & Trump wants to “fix” it. Then why wait 3-1/2 years on… https://t.co/M6bNyTojRQ 21 minutes ago Thomas Jeffries @LaborOrganizer White House Chief if Staff Mark Meadows is now denying that Trump wants to shut down the Postal Ser… https://t.co/Te6qhM2mOX 37 minutes ago Paul Conners Mark Meadows should take his nose out of Trump's ass. Slowing down the mail isn't making voting more difficult.… https://t.co/2879ppYzHo 41 minutes ago Jerry [email protected]🏡 If tRump wants a new agreement on economic and pandemic relief he needs to speak with Mark Meadows, his Chief of St… https://t.co/NzYustbvEj 2 days ago Jay Dee Gee @senatemajldr Just more idiotic Trump Party BS! You've simply washed your hands about participating in any sort of… https://t.co/c1gmrOeJ8W 2 days ago Rick Ocean @amvetsupport Yes, and now Mitch McWorthless has adjourned the Senate for the summer until after Labor Day and Mark… https://t.co/oJneJwSBJb 2 days ago Nina White House chief of staff wants convention speech 'miles and miles away' from WH grounds https://t.co/bs1LxGUHvu 3 days ago Boomerang 231 White House chief of staff wants convention speech 'miles and miles away' from WH grounds https://t.co/iekjFyjGvB 3 days ago