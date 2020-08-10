Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hunter Biden paid off $450G DC lien for unpaid income tax in 6 days: report

FOXNews.com Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Hunter Biden paid off $450G DC lien for unpaid income tax in 6 days: reportHunter Biden, son of presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, had a tax lien filed against him in July for $453,890, only for it to be released just six days later when – according to the D.C. Office of the Chief Financial Officer -- the issue was “resolved,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Economist Breaks Down What Kamala Harris VP Nomination Means

Economist Breaks Down What Kamala Harris VP Nomination Means 00:38

 On Tuesday, Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden's Vice President for the Democratic Party ticket. How will that pick effect the economy? According to Allison Schrager, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, the markets seemed comfortable with Harris on the ballot. Last summer Harris...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election [Video]

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election

(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Biden to Unveil $775 Billion 'Caregiving' Plan for Young Kids and Older Adults [Video]

Biden to Unveil $775 Billion 'Caregiving' Plan for Young Kids and Older Adults

Biden to Unveil $775 Billion 'Caregiving' Plan for Young Kids and Older Adults Its focus includes affordable childcare and an expansion of care for older Americans and Americans with disabilities. It..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
Biden's Tax Plan Could Slow Recovery [Video]

Biden's Tax Plan Could Slow Recovery

Joe Biden is running for President. Currently, he is leading Donald Trump in the polls. The Washington Post believes that Joe Biden's economic plan would slow down growth. Biden has threatened to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this

KeyWestTheDog

Key West The Dog Hunter Biden paid off $450G DC lien for unpaid income tax in 6 days: report https://t.co/9fbXodHeuf #FoxNews 2 hours ago

lesliemack

Leslie Mack Hunter Biden paid off $450G DC lien for unpaid income tax in 6 days: report https://t.co/fIf7h4ET99 The latest eve… https://t.co/HQlvvYdGcd 10 hours ago

jrczyk1

joe RT @ChrissyFireWat1: While our parents were teaching us the difference between right & wrong, Papa Biden was schooling his son on the diffe… 4 days ago

LynnJon96087061

Lynn Jones Hunter Biden paid off $450G DC lien for unpaid income tax in 6 days: report https://t.co/2Vd1X3dp7v #FoxNews 5 days ago

augustameyers8

little branch RT @KarluskaP: Hunter Biden paid off $450G DC lien for unpaid income tax in 6 days: report- Where did all that money come from? #TheMoreYou… 6 days ago