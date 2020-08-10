Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for Joe Biden

FOXNews.com Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for Joe BidenThe Trump campaign and Republicans need to hold off on lowering expectations for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s performance at debates, Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer said on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Has Trump Already Lost The Debates With Biden?

Has Trump Already Lost The Debates With Biden? 00:43

 President Donald Trump has made the media rounds with his major line of attack against Democratic opponent Joe Biden: Biden is mentally unfit for the job. After all, Trump can't attack Biden for being white. Or for being a male. Or for being in his seventies. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reactions Pour In After Biden Picks Harris [Video]

Reactions Pour In After Biden Picks Harris

On the heels of their historic announcement, Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to make their first joint appearance together later today. CBS2's John Dias has reaction to Biden's pick for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published
If Biden/Harris Win Election, This Is What Happens to Her Senate Seat and Who Could Fill It [Video]

If Biden/Harris Win Election, This Is What Happens to Her Senate Seat and Who Could Fill It

With Kamala Harris selected as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential pick, what happens to her Senate seat if the Democratic ticket wins the 2020 election? Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Keller @ Large: Joe Biden Did No Harm With Kamala Harris As VP Pick [Video]

Keller @ Large: Joe Biden Did No Harm With Kamala Harris As VP Pick

Jon says Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate almost surely doesn’t matter because the election is about Biden and President Trump.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Howard Kurtz Warns Trump Campaign Have Set Bar For Biden Debate Skills ‘So Low’ It Could Backfire

 Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz warned on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's reelection team is "setting the bar so low" for 2020 Democratic...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

TheUSAposts

The USA Posts Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for Joe Biden - Fox News https://t.co/HKzLEgnIkR 1 day ago

PoliticalRaces

2020 Presidential Election News 2020 Presidential Election News Update🗞: Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for… https://t.co/0dDrswDQ1x 2 days ago

riskyappetite

Cleve Alexander Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for Joe Biden - Fox News https://t.co/dWZeyIuOub via @GoogleNews 2 days ago

afmcp

End Health Fascism #DefundTheBBC Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for Joe Biden https://t.co/Fu5mj6eGix #FoxNews 2 days ago

pappymax

pappymax @DonaldJTrumpJr Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for Joe Biden https://t.co/EYIvcaHazG 2 days ago

pappymax

pappymax @EricTrump Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for Joe Biden https://t.co/EYIvcaHazG 2 days ago

pappymax

pappymax @realDonaldTrump Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for Joe Biden https://t.co/EYIvcaHazG 2 days ago

Freedom74123840

Freedom Lover Ari Fleischer warns Trump team is setting debate expectations too low for Joe Biden https://t.co/hM8ucXLY3y 2 days ago