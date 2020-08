You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hendry schools will open August 31st



The Hendry County School Board voted 4-1 on opening schools for face-to-face learning Tuesday morning. The board called an emergency meeting after the Florida Department of Education denied their.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:25 Published 17 hours ago Scottish school pupils to receive original exam marks estimated by teachers



Scotland’s Education Secretary has announced exam results downgraded by acontroversial moderation process will revert to the grades estimated bypupils’ teachers. John Swinney apologised to pupils.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 2 days ago Gov. Tom Wolf's Education Head Takes New Job As Pennsylvania Schools Grapple With Reopening Plans



Pennsylvania's education secretary announced Tuesday he will be leaving the job to take another position, as schools throughout the state are scrambling to develop and implement pandemic reopening.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this