Related videos from verified sources Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge, John Bolton says



Former national security adviser speaks to Michael Williams. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:36 Published on July 21, 2020 WPTV Anchor Michael Williams interviews John Bolton



Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday he believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses, but Democratic congressional leaders doomed their effort to remove.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 09:09 Published on July 20, 2020 Full interview: Michael Williams speaks to John Bolton about Trump presidency



