Varun Vijay RT @raju: Shooting The Messenger After an epidemiologist is quoted in Jahane Sanat, saying Iran's official Covid-19 cases and deaths are on… 2 days ago rezakamandar RT @NCRIUS: Iran shuts down newspaper after expert accuses regime of coronavirus cover-up https://t.co/zrBYMcJ8NG "The NCRI said that the… 2 days ago rezakamandar RT @amsafavi: #Iran shuts down newspaper after expert accuses regime of coronavirus cover-up https://t.co/sbbBqLgMtI #FoxNews @NCRIUS @stat… 2 days ago Raju Narisetti Shooting The Messenger After an epidemiologist is quoted in Jahane Sanat, saying Iran's official Covid-19 cases and… https://t.co/LLh56O1TJK 2 days ago eshrat RT @A_Jafarzadeh: Iran shuts down newspaper after expert accuses regime of coronavirus cover-up https://t.co/H1cjneOryx #FoxNews 3 days ago