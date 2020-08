susan b RT @ThisWeekABC: Pres. Donald Trump showed support for businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, calling her a "future Republican Star" after sh… 17 seconds ago

Kenneth W.Njuguna RT @NBCNews: Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon supporter who has made racist videos, wins Republican primary for Georgia’s 14th Congressional D… 25 seconds ago

James Ormond RT @nprpolitics: Despite her racist views and her belief in a baseless far-right conspiracy theory, President Trump embraced Marjorie Taylo… 33 seconds ago

mattcaindy RT @murray_nyc: @realDonaldTrump PRAISING EXTREMISM Of course Trump would "praise" someone who supports QAnon & who has expressed racist v… 33 seconds ago

Annekatz RT @thehill: Marjorie Taylor Greene, vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy, wins Georgia GOP runoff https://t.co/Z3u82dkhTF https://t.co/YWWF… 42 seconds ago

All In with Chris Hayes Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon supporter who made racist videos, wins GOP nod in Georgia. https://t.co/qQT5T5NZHN 1 minute ago

Susie Kirkwood RT @JamesrossrJames: Marjorie Taylor Greene, a well known Qanon member wins GOP primary so trump's base made up of 1. Qanon 2. white supr… 1 minute ago