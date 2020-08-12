Global  
 

Trump warns of mail-in voting 'disaster', predicts China, Russia will be 'grabbing plenty' of ballots

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020
President Trump doubled down on his criticism of mail-in voting on Tuesday, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview that it would lead to “catastrophic corruption,” and slammed the process as "a rigged election waiting to happen."
