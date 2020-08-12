Trump warns of mail-in voting 'disaster', predicts China, Russia will be 'grabbing plenty' of ballots
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () President Trump doubled down on his criticism of mail-in voting on Tuesday, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview that it would lead to “catastrophic corruption,” and slammed the process as "a rigged election waiting to happen."
[NFA] After U.S. counterintelligence said Russia was actively working to undermine Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the presidential election, President Donald Trump's national security adviser..