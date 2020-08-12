Trump warns of mail-in voting 'disaster', predicts China, Russia will be 'grabbing plenty' of ballots

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China targeting U.S. election infrastructure -O'Brien



[NFA] After U.S. counterintelligence said Russia was actively working to undermine Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the presidential election, President Donald Trump's national security adviser.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00 Published 1 week ago China 'Prefers' Trump Lose Election Says US Intel Assessment



CNN says the US intelligence community's top election security official has made an interesting remark... ...That China "prefers" an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago Biden Campaign Limiting Time With Foreign Powers



Business Insider reports that Joe Biden's presidential campaign says it's limiting members' interaction with foreign officials. A campaign official told Politico that President Donald Trump had.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:28 Published on June 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Trump: China, Russia Would Grab 'Plenty Of' Mail-in Ballots Mail-in voting in the November election would result in "catastrophic corruption" and a "disaster," because even China and Russia will be "grabbing plenty" of...

Newsmax 6 days ago





Tweets about this