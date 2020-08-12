Global  
 

Will Second Stimulus Check Come Out This Month? Eligibility Could Change Who Gets the Money

HNGN Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Will Second Stimulus Check Come Out This Month? Eligibility Could Change Who Gets the MoneyThe next round of stimulus checks could come out this month if politicians agree on the details and hasten the process of approval. However, eligibility of who could receive the payment could change depending on which proposal gets approved and distributed to Americans.
