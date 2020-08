You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 13-Year-Old Boy Bonds With Biden Over Stutter



13-year-old Brayden Harrington spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention about bonding with Joe Biden over the fact they both have a stutter. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:23 Published 1 hour ago Cory Booker’s DNC Plea



On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) made his argument for a Joe Biden presidency. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:27 Published 7 hours ago Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC



Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this