Lee Zeldin on Israel-UAE peace deal: Middle East nations realizing Iran is the threat, not Israel

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Middle East nations are realizing that Iran is the "existential threat" in the region rather than Israel amid the Trump administration's recent diplomatic efforts, Rep. Lee Zeldin, member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Friday.
 [NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump administration helped broker. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

