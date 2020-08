Geraldo Rivera laments NYC cancelling 9/11 light tribute: 'Kind of a surrender' Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

New York City's decision to cancel the 9/11 "Tribute in Light" was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic but Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera told "Fox & Friends" he thinks it has more to do with the "symbolism" of sticking it to President Trump. 👓 View full article