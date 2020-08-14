Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Murphy: NJ Election Will Be Done Mostly by Mail

Newsmax Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Saying it won't be a "regular election year" because of the coronavirus outbreak, New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail election this November following the model the state used in its July primary, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Murphy, a Democrat, said during a news...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail

NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail 01:27

 New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state will mail a ballot to every voter in New Jersey for November's elections.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding [Video]

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears [Video]

U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears

[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
U.S. postal service shakeup sparks election fears [Video]

U.S. postal service shakeup sparks election fears

[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

New Jersey Will Hold Mail-in Election in November, Over Trump’s Objections

 Gov. Philip D. Murphy said all 6.3 million voters in the state would be sent ballots to return either by mail or deposit in secure drop boxes.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Stryder777

Stryder777 RT @TruthandArtTV1: Because THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT THE VIRUS! "Dr Murphy" has spoken! 🤡 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Says Election Will Be D… 35 seconds ago

TruthandArtTV1

Truth and Art TV Because THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT THE VIRUS! "Dr Murphy" has spoken! 🤡 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Says Election Will… https://t.co/COOn2gtU2R 3 minutes ago

MaryJan62216031

Mary Jane ****They go low we vote Joe 👍🏾💯🌊🌊🌊 RT @NewsHour: Saying it won’t be a “regular election year” because of the coronavirus outbreak, New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail e… 3 minutes ago

2Thedogpound

THEDOGPOUND(2) RT @JDMarvin: JUST IN: Gov. Murphy: NJ Election Will Be Done Mostly by Mail https://t.co/3W8GOjtDz8 https://t.co/aqxz6S33xf 8 minutes ago

WalsonBilly

Billy Jack Gov. Murphy: NJ Election Will Be Done Mostly by Mail https://t.co/bg07CwlYJ4 8 minutes ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin JUST IN: Gov. Murphy: NJ Election Will Be Done Mostly by Mail https://t.co/3W8GOjtDz8 https://t.co/aqxz6S33xf 12 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour Saying it won’t be a “regular election year” because of the coronavirus outbreak, New Jersey will move to a nearly… https://t.co/bN4X05LNd6 14 minutes ago