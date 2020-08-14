Gov. Murphy: NJ Election Will Be Done Mostly by Mail
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Saying it won't be a "regular election year" because of the coronavirus outbreak, New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail election this November following the model the state used in its July primary, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Murphy, a Democrat, said during a news...
[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill,..
[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has..
