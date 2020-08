You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wauwatosa police union to meet about Mensah incident



The Wauwatosa Police Union will meet and discuss the conflicting information being offered about this weekend's incident between protestors and Officer Mensah. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:53 Published 2 days ago Bail set for former police union head accused of abusing child



A former president of the Boston Police Union was charged with sexually abusing a child. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:41 Published 2 days ago Union attorney sends letter to BPD



Union attorney sends letter to BPD Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:57 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that "no one will be safe in Biden's America" if the former Democratic vice...

USATODAY.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this