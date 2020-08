Mollie Hemingway: The media is downplaying FBI lawyers guilty plea in Durham probe because they were 'implicated' Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The media is downplaying the news that a former FBI lawyer will please guilty as part of the Durham probe b because they don't want to held accountable for their role in Russia investigation, the Federalist's Maollie Hemingway said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve



New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this