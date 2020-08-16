Global  
 

Trump Eyes Putin Meeting Before November Election, NBC Reports

Newsmax Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump told aides he'd like to hold an in-person meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before the U.S. election in November, NBC reported, citing four people familiar with the discussions.Administration officials have looked into a variety of times...
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Trump Attack on USPS Undermines Democracy, Says Rep. Ami Bera

Trump Attack on USPS Undermines Democracy, Says Rep. Ami Bera 02:47

 President Trump admitted to wanting to deny funds to the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to undermine the mail-in voting process. California Congressman Ami Bera discussed how it ties in with the November election and the stalled stimulus deal.

Florida "Vote By Mail" Ballots Sent To President Trump, First Lady Melania [Video]

Florida "Vote By Mail" Ballots Sent To President Trump, First Lady Melania

Despite weeks of criticizing the practice, President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida's Tuesday primary election. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump open to USPS funds as part of 'overall bill' [Video]

Trump open to USPS funds as part of 'overall bill'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' [Video]

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

