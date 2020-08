Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'



Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago

President Trump's campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in voting



President Donald Trump’s campaign has sued the state of Nevada over a new bill that expands mail-in voting for the 2020 general elections. Jeremy Chen reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:55 Published 2 weeks ago