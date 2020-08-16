Global  
 

Democrats demand postmaster general, USPS chairman testify 'urgently' on 'sabotage' of postal service

FOXNews.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Congressional Democrats on Sunday demanded the postmaster general and chairman of the U.S. Postal Service testify before Congress about recent “sweeping and dangerous operational changes” at the agency that they claimed are “slowing” the mail and “jeopardizing the integrity” of the 2020 election.
