Democrats demand postmaster general, USPS chairman testify 'urgently' on 'sabotage' of postal service Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Congressional Democrats on Sunday demanded the postmaster general and chairman of the U.S. Postal Service testify before Congress about recent "sweeping and dangerous operational changes" at the agency that they claimed are "slowing" the mail and "jeopardizing the integrity" of the 2020 election.


