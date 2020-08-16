Global  
 

Pressure mounts on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as NZ First pleads to delay the election

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Pressure mounts on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as NZ First pleads to delay the electionPressure is mounting on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to delay the election, with her coalition partner pleading with her to consider later dates.New Zealand First leader Winston Peters went as far as to imply it would be irresponsible...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand extends its lockdown

New Zealand extends its lockdown 01:36

 [NFA] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in the country's biggest city on Friday in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, sticking with a "go early, go hard" approach she said has proven effective. Libby Hogan reports.

