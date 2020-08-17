Andy Vermaut What to watch for Monday at the DNC https://t.co/ryU0tQEKdv https://t.co/zcn2tCK1dy 31 seconds ago

𝚈𝚄𝙹𝙸𝙽. 🚨 Ring Ring 🚨 What day is today? Yup, it's Monday and ENOZI Cam Ep.65 is already aired, wizzies! It contains our ra… https://t.co/qhfD6FOb2m 1 minute ago

Jonathan Harries RT @GillsInTheBlood: 🎥 For the first time in what feels like forever our ‘Monday Review’ returns... Looking back on Colchester ✅ A positiv… 3 minutes ago

Mara B RT @USGS: What better way to start a Monday than with a video of baby desert tortoises hatching - Enjoy! https://t.co/BFdSFDSMX0 #tortoise… 4 minutes ago

Lauren Peller RT @CNNPolitics: What to watch on the first night of the Democratic convention https://t.co/THdx759BRW https://t.co/lAMBPBDVsJ 5 minutes ago

ABC7 News RT @KumasiABC7: We made it to Monday! What a weekend...record heat, lightning, fires, power outages it was ALOT! We're live on @abc7newsbay… 6 minutes ago

Kumasi Aaron ABC7 We made it to Monday! What a weekend...record heat, lightning, fires, power outages it was ALOT! We're live on… https://t.co/KMakfErfWQ 6 minutes ago