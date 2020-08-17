Global  
 

Pelosi Calls On House To Return To Session To Vote On Postal Service

RTTNews Monday, 17 August 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on Representatives to return to session this week to vote on an emergency bill to prevent what she termed as President Donald Trump's campaign to sabotage the presidential election by manipulating the U.S. Postal Service to disenfranchise voters. House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer will be announcing the legislative schedule for the week. The Oversight and
 Nancy Pelosi is calling back the house to discuss the crisis at the postal office. Cuts could lead to big delays in mail raises concerns during a time when millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail.

