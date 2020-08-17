Biden heads into convention leading Trump in the polls – but by how much?
Monday, 17 August 2020 (
4 days ago) Two new polls released hours before the start of the Democratic National Convention paint very different pictures of the race for the White House.
This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention.
According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong."
A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 42% nationally among registered voters.
A Fox News poll has Biden up by 7...
