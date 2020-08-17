Global  
 

Biden heads into convention leading Trump in the polls – but by how much?

FOXNews.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Two new polls released hours before the start of the Democratic National Convention paint very different pictures of the race for the White House.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Heads To Convention

Biden Heads To Convention 00:33

 This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 42% nationally among registered voters. A Fox News poll has Biden up by 7...

