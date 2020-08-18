Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. insists 'there is nothing moderate about Biden,' media is 'hiding his obvious flaws'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is not the same politician he was in the Senate, yet the media continues to describe him as a uniting centrist instead of a vessel for progressives and extreme partisans, Donald Trump Jr. argued on "Hannity" Monday. 
