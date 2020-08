Maryann RT @ckkirsch1: So John. You are now ok with murdering babies, high taxes,open borders,illegals roaming freely in America. Because of your h… 10 minutes ago

David Cox Why, oh why, oh why... couldn't he have gotten the nod back in 2016...?!? 🤦‍♂️ 'Lifelong Republican' Kasich urges… https://t.co/NkwEDMagCu 22 minutes ago

Steven Hernandez Well, in that case, I am extremely sure Kasich would not have a problem with giving his homes and wealth to the BLM… https://t.co/IfvGsPnx9H 37 minutes ago

Adnan Alseidi 'Lifelong Republican' Kasich urges fellow GOPers to abandon Trump in DNC speech https://t.co/VIQJ9e7yy5 #FoxNews 50 minutes ago

TEXAS TRUMPTRESS 🇺🇸Text TRUMP To 88022 So John. You are now ok with murdering babies, high taxes,open borders,illegals roaming freely in America. Because… https://t.co/NU1uirsFSp 1 hour ago

EdNill 'Lifelong Republican' Kasich urges fellow GOPers to abandon Trump in DNC speech https://t.co/PDPLhER9G0 The Republ… https://t.co/iMyVQSWJCG 1 hour ago