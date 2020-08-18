Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Rips Ex-DHS Official Who Endorsed Biden

Newsmax Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is blasting the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Trump's comments came after Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff from 2017-2019, issued a video blistering Trump. "Given...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden 00:39

 Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Now, CNN reports Taylor has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race [Video]

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race

Donald Trump's former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff MilesTaylor comes out in support of Joe Biden and describes Mr Trump's presidencyas "terrifying".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' [Video]

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 [Video]

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published

Tweets about this