Trump Attack on USPS Undermines Democracy, Says Rep. Ami Bera



President Trump admitted to wanting to deny funds to the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to undermine the mail-in voting process. California Congressman Ami Bera discussed how it ties in with the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:47 Published 5 days ago

Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout



President Donald Trump says he is encouraging mail voting in Florida whileopposing it being rolled out nationwide, because the state has "a greatRepublican governor" and is "so well run". This comes.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago