Schumer Calls on Senate to Unanimously Pass a House Bill on USPS
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () If the House passes a bill to protect the United States Postal Service and address its issues, the Senate should also approve the bill "hopefully by unanimous" consent right away and get everyone on board, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the democratic-lead U.S. House of Representatives released new legislation. This was in response to controversial administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service. More and more Americans worry that the changes at the USPS threaten November's presidential election. The House has...