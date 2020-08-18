Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Schumer Calls on Senate to Unanimously Pass a House Bill on USPS

Newsmax Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
If the House passes a bill to protect the United States Postal Service and address its issues, the Senate should also approve the bill "hopefully by unanimous" consent right away and get everyone on board, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Democratic House To Vote On Bill That Would Keep USPS Alive Until After the Election

Democratic House To Vote On Bill That Would Keep USPS Alive Until After the Election 00:31

 On Wednesday, the democratic-lead U.S. House of Representatives released new legislation. This was in response to controversial administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service. More and more Americans worry that the changes at the USPS threaten November's presidential election. The House has...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Schumer demands Senate probe postal service [Video]

Schumer demands Senate probe postal service

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Senate to return to session for the purpose of grilling the U.S. Postmaster General.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published
Governor Sisolak to sign Senate Bill Four [Video]

Governor Sisolak to sign Senate Bill Four

A first in the nation legislation, set to be signed by Governor Sisolak. Senate bill four passed during the special session and offers protection for business and thousands of hospitality workers.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:12Published
'How demeaning': Dems, GOP spar over aid [Video]

'How demeaning': Dems, GOP spar over aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday dug into Democrats for wanting "Uncle Sam" to pay unemployed Americans more than they'd normally make amid the coronavirus crisis, while Senate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published

Tweets about this