5 highlights from DNC night 1: Biden can ‘restore the soul of America,’ Cuomo and Sanders declare
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night with a packed lineup of speakers, including some Republicans, voicing their support for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and criticizing President Donald Trump.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his..